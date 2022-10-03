PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Polk Jackson Perry Fire District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Ethan Stadler, 23, died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday just before 1 p.m. on County Road 1302, west of State Route 89 in Ashland County, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says Stadler was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster when it went off the road and hit a traffic sign then overturned.

The Polk Jackson Perry Fire District expressed their sorrow in a Facebook post asking the community to keep their thoughts and prayers with his family and friends.

Stadler joined the district in December 2019, then was promoted to EMS Captain in February 2022, the post said.

He was also an Active Firefighter/Paramedic in the Jeromesville Community Fire District and Green Perrysville Fire District.

Stadler was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.