Firefighter, child injured in Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A firefighter and a child were injured in a house fire in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

It happened on Marion Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started in one of the homes while someone was inside. The fire then spread to the house next to it, which was vacant.

A girl climbed out of the window of the first house and onto the roof of the front porch to escape.

She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Investigators still don’t know what caused the fire.

