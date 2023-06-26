OCALA, Florida (WJW) – A newborn baby girl who was left at a Florida fire station earlier this year in a Safe Haven Baby Box has an incredible new chapter.

She’s been adopted by a firefighter and his wife who have been struggling to conceive for over a decade.

The firefighter, who wishes to remain anonymous, was working the overnight shift on Jan. 2 at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Fire Station No. 1, he told the TODAY show.

He heard the alarm that a baby had been left at the department’s Safe Haven Baby Box, which allows someone to surrender a newborn who they cannot care for.

“I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment,” he shared.

The firefighter left a note with the baby detailing he and his wife’s desire to adopt and their readiness to care for her.

The couple named the child Zoey and officially adopted her in April.

The firefighter said he wanted to share his story to let Zoey’s biological mother know that her child is loved beyond words.

“The way I found her…this was God helping us out,” he said.