CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Lake Catholic High School teacher fired amid an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behavior” is now under indictment on sexual battery charges.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Andrew Piczer, 56, of Newbury, with four third-degree felony counts of sexual battery.

The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 22 and involved one of his students at the Mentor school.

“Teachers are entrusted to educate and provide safe environments for their students,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “Mr. Piczer violated that trust by engaging in sexual conduct with his student and he will be held accountable.”

The Diocese of Cleveland placed Andrew Piczer on administrative leave after learning of the allegations, and contacted law enforcement, according to a statement released last week to FOX 8 News. He was fired on Dec. 21.

“Lake Catholic and its leadership team takes all allegations of inappropriate behavior very seriously, and will take every step necessary to ensure the welfare and security of its students and staff,” reads the diocese’s statement.

The incident is being investigated by Lakewood police.

Piczer is due for arraignment on Tuesday, Jan. 16.