GARLAND, Texas (WJW)- A paint facility in Garland, located east of Dallas, caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning, resulting in multiple explosions that could be felt several miles away.

The Sherwin Williams facility on Shiloh Road was engulfed in flames shortly after 1 a.m., prompting emergency crews to respond swiftly to the scene, KDFW reported.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, witnesses reported feeling a powerful blast, with debris and particles falling from the ceiling of adjacent businesses, including the Garland police headquarters.

One Sherwin Williams worker sustained minor injuries.

The individual received initial treatment at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further care.

Firefighters anticipate remaining at the scene throughout the day to monitor any potential hot spots once the flames subside.

As authorities work to extinguish the flames completely, the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue alongside efforts to assess any potential environmental impacts.