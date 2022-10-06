The video above is a previous story and from the time of the fire.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – An apartment fire that killed one person and injured a firefighter in Canton has been ruled arson.

The State Fire Marshal determined the flames that erupted at the large two-and-a-half-story home than had been converted into a five-unit apartment were intentionally set.

The fire on Raff Road SW broke out at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29.

When crews arrived, they found fire and thick smoke. Officials said, three people were rescued from the building. One man was unconscious and taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

A firefighter was also hurt and taken to the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or The Canton Fire & Police department dispatch tip line at 330-649-5900.