Fire officials issue warning after person dies while trying to rescue animal from icy pond

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Litchfield Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to be careful on ice after a water rescue turned deadly in Valley City.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the county’s water rescue team responded to two ice rescues around the same time Saturday.

“We can’t stress enough DO NOT GO OUT ONTO THE ICE AFTER ANIMALS! There is no safe ice on ponds in the area. Unfortunately one of the rescues turned into a fatality.”

No other details about the victim were made available.

Sharon Township Fire Department shared a similar warning following the incident.

“Please stay off the ice. If your animal goes out on to the ice, do NOT go out after it. Call 911. We have equipment that will enable us to safely get your animal off the ice.”