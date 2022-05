CLEVELAND (WJW) – FirstEnergy confirmed that thousands of customers are without power Friday evening due to a fire.

The fire happened at a substation near E. 55th Street. Crews are on the scene and will start making repairs once the fire is extinguished.

As of 7:55 p.m., 3,251 customers in Cleveland and 1,224 customers in Cleveland Heights are without power.

FirstEnergy officials expect power to be restored to most customers by 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.