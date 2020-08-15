Fire Food and Drink closing permanently in wake of coronavirus pandemic

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Fire Food and Drink is permanently closing in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the restaurant, it has become clear that it would not be feasible for Fire to reopen and offer the quality and experience their customers have enjoyed for the past 20 years.

The restaurant’s owner, Douglas Katz, shared the news on social media Friday night, releasing a statement that reads in part:

It is with a mix of deep sadness and gratitude that I write to you today. After an incredible 20 years at Shaker Square, I have made the most difficult decision of my career, which is to close Fire permanently. The exceptional team and customers that have cultivated over the years compounded the difficulty of this decision. No restaurant in Cleveland has enjoyed the loyal, passionate, caring customer base that we have since day one. You became — and will remain — our Fire family.

Katz says his other establishments, such as Zhug and Chimi, will remain operational.

He also has plans for “new creative endeavors” in the future that will offer the same “spark that was Fire.”

