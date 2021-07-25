Pittsburgh firefighter drowns at Northeast Ohio beach while vacationing

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) — A Pittsburgh firefighter died Saturday while swimming with this family at Conneaut Township Park.

According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Fire Fighters, active firefighter and Local No. 1 member Lee Weber was on vacation when the tragedy happened.

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing of active firefighter and Local No. 1 member Lee Weber. FF Weber tragically passed away this weekend while vacationing with his family. Please see the GoFund me below for more info. https://t.co/pBEf18JN7C — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) July 25, 2021

The Great Lakes Coast Guard said they received a call just after 1 p.m. on July 24 about someone who was swimming near the break wall and was seen going under and not coming back up.

Ashtabula Coast Guard launched a small boat, arrived on scene and started conducting searches with a Lake City fire boat and Conneaut police and fire departments, the Coast Guard said.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire lost one of their own. Firefighter Lee Weber died on July 24, 2021 in Conneaut, Ohio. Pittsburgh Public Safety offers our deepest condolences to the family of Firefighter Weber. He will solely be missed for his dedication to the citizens of Pittsburgh. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 26, 2021

A helicopter from AIRSTA Detroit helped in the search. When they found Weber, they sent the Lake City Fire boat to the location and transported him to EMS.

He was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe account, Weber leaves behind his wife, Amber; and two boys, Alex and Jacob.