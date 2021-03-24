Fire destroys two Willoughby homes, damages two others

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– Willoughby fire crews were called Congressional Lane around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they realized the fire had already spread to a second home and was threatening two others. They called for immediate backup.

The second alarm brought units from Kirtland, Wickliffe, Euclid, Mayfield Village, Painesville Township, Willoughby Hills and Grand River.

Two people were in one home and one person in the other. Everyone got out safely. Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar said he believes smoke detectors in at least one home alerted the owner to the blaze and likely saved their lives.

The homes in the development are extremely close together and it was a windy night. Ungar said that put the neighboring homes at risk.

Fire investigators are still on scene and have not determined a cause. An arson investigation dog was on the property, but at this, time Ungar said there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.