TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are investigating after a blaze destroyed a playground in Twinsburg Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a community park on Rugby Street around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, fire officials found the playground at the park fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of Twinsburg Fire Department

No one was injured, but the playground was a total loss.

According to investigators, another fire happened at the same location a couple weeks ago. Bystanders at the scene reported suspicious activity to fire officials Tuesday afternoon.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.