Fire destroys popular farmer’s market in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WJW)– The Farmer Jones Farmer’s Market in Huron was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Brothers Bob and Lee Jones said no one was injured in the fire and it not affect daily operations at The Chef’s Garden, the family’s produce delivery service.

“A heartfelt thank you to all of the local fire departments for your efforts to contain and diminish the fire. The farm is grateful for all of the responders who worked tirelessly to put out the fire,” the Jones family said.

“There are so many memories from our old family barn that we will cherish. Buildings and things can be replaced. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Farmer Lee Jones, always in his signature overalls, is a frequent guest on FOX 8 News in the Morning. Last year, he published a book, “The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables.”