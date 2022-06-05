AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A female died after a fire broke out at an apartment building Sunday morning, the Akron Fire Department reported.

Crews reportedly were called to the 300 block of Douglas Street for reports of smoke billowing out of the top of the multi-residential building around 9:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the roof and second story.

A deceased female was reportedly found at the scene, but her name is not being released until family is notified. Firefighters said one other resident was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was reportedly contacted to help five residents who were also affected by the blaze.

The amount of damage to the building, along with the reason the fire broke out have not yet been reported. An investigation is underway.