1  of  5
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 30,167 total cases; 1,836 total deaths Ohio’s restaurants fully reopen today under new coronavirus guidelines Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Fire department warns about leaving your hand sanitizer in a hot car

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — A fire department in Wisconsin has an important warning: Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in a hot car.

The Western Lakes Fire District posted a photo of a burned car door and said, “We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm. That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer! By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle —-and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend—-can lead to disaster.”

The fire department also shared links to videos of National Fire Protection Association warnings on hand sanitizer. You can see one of those videos, above.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral