Fire department warns about leaving your hand sanitizer in a hot car

(WJW) — A fire department in Wisconsin has an important warning: Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in a hot car.

The Western Lakes Fire District posted a photo of a burned car door and said, “We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm. That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer! By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle —-and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend—-can lead to disaster.”

The fire department also shared links to videos of National Fire Protection Association warnings on hand sanitizer. You can see one of those videos, above.