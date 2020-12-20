Fire department: Two hurt in Cleveland house fire after resident falls asleep while cooking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people were hurt in a fire that broke out in Cleveland this morning on West 118th Street, the Cleveland Department of Fire reported.

Firefighters were reportedly called to the scene around 9:25 a.m. and discovered a heavy amount of fire coming from the first floor of the home. Firefighters were successfully able to put out the fire.

According to a fire chief, a resident of the home had been cooking food but then fell asleep. Two people were reportedly taken to Fairview Hospital following the incident. One of those victims reportedly was being treated for smoke inhalation and a cut on his arm.

The fire was deemed accidental.

The fire department said that the holiday season is the busiest time of year for cooking fires.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: