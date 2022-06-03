PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Painesville City Fire Department responded to PVS Chemicals for spill early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Lexington Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after about 150 gallons of blended acid spilled from a damaged container.

(Photo courtesy: Willoughby Fire Department)

Employees were able to secure the leak.

No one was injured. The fire department tested air samples and inspected the inside to determine it was not an active leak and no vapors escaped the building.

Lexington Avenue was briefly closed.