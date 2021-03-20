Fire department investigates Cleveland house fire that killed elderly man

Cleveland Division of Fire photo/Twitter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Fire is investigating a fatal fire that broke out at a house on West 123rd Street just south of Lorain Avenue Saturday.

Responders rescued one victim from the flames, and that person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, firefighters reported. An elderly man was reported deceased in the incident.

The fire is now completely out.

Firefighters reported that the fire appeared to be accidental and electrical in nature. The estimated damages have not been reported. No other injuries were reported from the blaze.