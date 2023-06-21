AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – No one was injured, but several businesses and apartments were damaged when a fire tore through a downtown Akron building.

The flames at 1077 W. Exchange Street were reported Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire crews say when they arrived heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the front of the building.

FOX 8 Photo

The building houses five businesses and three apartments.

LeeAngelo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant posted to Facebook a heartfelt thank you to the community early the following morning.

In the post, the business said, “While our spirits may have been doused temporarily, they remain unquenched. With your continued support, we will rise from these ashes, ready to serve and strengthen the community that we so cherish.”

Fire officials say three adults and one child were displaced because of the damage. The Red Cross has been notified to assist.