Fire damages Parma home; family looking for pets

Image courtesy of Parma Fire Dept. on Facebook

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma Fire Department is battling a fire at a home on West Sprague Road Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 10:05 a.m.

According to T.J. Martin with the fire department, there is extensive damage to the home. It appears the fire may have started in the garage. No cause is yet known.

Three people inside the home got out okay; they are still looking for the family cats.

