Fire crews rescue people from balcony of burning Parma apartment

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Several apartment residents can’t return to their home on Saturday after an early morning fire damaged parts of the building.

A Facebook post from the Parma Fire Department shows images of the aftermath at the Meadows Apartments at 5691 Chevrolet Boulevard.

It happened around 3:15 a.m.

Crews rescued several people from their balconies. One rescue was on the third floor directly above the fire.

Officials say that even though the fire was contained to the apartment where the fire originated, damage is throughout the building.

Parma Fire Department

Parma Fire Department

Parma Fire Department

Parma Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released.

There are no reports of any other injuries at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated damages.