PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A fire broke out Monday night in Parma, which firefighters say was set intentionally.

Parma Fire Department crews arrived on at the former Parmadale complex to fight a fire they said was extremely stubborn, and had reportedly broken out at a building that was once a residential dorm.

While the buildings in the complex are scheduled to be demolished, the fire is being investigated as an arson.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, the department reported.