Fire causes extensive damage to Fat Daddy restaurant in Burton

BURTON, Ohio (WJW) – Geauga County’s Fire Investigation Unit will be working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a popular Burton restaurant.

A fire was reported at Fat Daddy of Burton on W. Park St. around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Burton Volunteer Fire Department, a resident walking in the area reported smoke.

The building was on fire when firefighters arrived.

Multiple mutual aid companies in Geauga County responded to help knock the fire down.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Burton Volunteer Fire Department says there is extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the restaurant.