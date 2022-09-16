ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria fire officials say a home suffered heavy damage after flames broke out Thursday night.

The fire took place at about 9:30 p.m. on Hammer Court.

Officials say they found heavy flames on the first floor, which quickly spread to the second floor and attic.

In a press release, Chief Joseph Pronesti said, “The home’s construction features caused some issues and firefighters had to find hidden fire racing through the walls. “

Several departments responded.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Officials estimate damage loss at $200,000.