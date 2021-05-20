Fire causes $1 million in damage to Hough Health Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s estimated a fire at the Hough Health Center caused at least $1 million in damage.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the facility, located at Hough Avenue and East 83rd Street, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Mike Norman said the fire was unintentional and likely electrical. It started in the pediatric reception area on the second floor, according to Norman. It spread to the roof, which made controlling the blaze difficult.

Building inspectors have yet to determine if the health center is structurally sound.

The Hough Health Center is part of Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services Inc. It provides primary care services, and has an on-site lab, pharmacy and dental clinic.