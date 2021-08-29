Fire breaks out at West Side Market

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire says a fire broke out in the basement of the West Side Market on Sunday.

It says the fire started in a smoking meat grinder inside a walk-in cooler.

The “small fire” was put out with a pump tank and they didn’t have to bring a hoseline into the building, officials say.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries and they’ve since cleared the scene.

Fire investigators say they determined it to be accidental/electrical and it should not affect market operations upstairs.