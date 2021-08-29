Fire breaks out at West Side Market

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire says a fire broke out in the basement of the West Side Market on Sunday.

It says the fire started in a smoking meat grinder inside a walk-in cooler.

The “small fire” was put out with a pump tank and they didn’t have to bring a hoseline into the building, officials say.

There are no reports of structural damage or injuries and they’ve since cleared the scene.

Fire investigators say they determined it to be accidental/electrical and it should not affect market operations upstairs. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral