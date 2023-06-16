NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) – A fire broke out at Fairless High School on Navarre Road SW Thursday afternoon.

The Brewster Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm call around 12:30 p.m.

Crews discovered smoke coming from the basement level and the alarm was upgraded to a full first alarm commercial structure fire response, Brewster Fire said.

All school administration were instructed to evacuate the building, and additional ladder trucks and engines were requested.

Firefighters worked for two hours to extinguish the fire.

Damage was limited, and one firefighter was treated on site for heat exhaustion.

Mutual aid companies, including Beach City Fire & Rescue, Wilmot Fire and Rescue, Erie Valley Fire & Rescue, North Lawrence Fire Department, Bolivar Fire Department, and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department, also provided assistance.