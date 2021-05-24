Fire breaks out at Cleveland high-rise

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a high-rise in Cleveland early Monday morning.

It happened in the 10300 block of Miles Ave.

A fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor.

The fire damage was mostly contained to the apartment, but smoke and water damage spread to other floors, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators will be working to determine how the fire started.

No word on how many families have been displaced.

