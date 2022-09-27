WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in the Lorain County village of Wellington are being asked to conserve water after a fire at the water treatment plant.

Firefighters were called to check an alarm at the plant on Pitts Rd. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire in the garage of the building. Flames spread up to the attic.

According to Wellington Fire Chief Mike Wetherbee, 13 fire departments responded to the three-alarm fire.

Firefighters used an excavator to rip a hole in the building and get to the flames in the attic. Wetherbee said the fire was called under control around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A firewall kept the flames from causing major damage to the treatment side of the facility, Wetherbee said.

The water treatment plant will be kept offline until it can be inspected. In the meantime, residents are being asked to conserve.

Wetherbee told FOX 8 that the city has a large underground water tank and two water towers that are full.

