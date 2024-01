BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire inside the Bainbridge Target Monday night.

Firefighters from Bainbridge Township Fire and several nearby departments responded to the fire on North Market Place Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly contained by sprinklers inside the store. Nobody was hurt.

It’s unclear if the store will be able to open at its regular time this morning.