Fire at Hough Health Center likely started in dental clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Fire battled a blaze at the Hough Health Center Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the two-story building, located at Hough Avenue and East 83rd Street, at about 9 p.m. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

“The fire on the roof was tricky because it was in the insulation under the rubber coating, so they had to remove it so they could access the burning insulation underneath,” said Lt. Mike Norman, public information officer.

(FOX 8 photo)

Norman said they believe the fire started in the dental clinic.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and another for a shoulder injury. No employees were in the building at the time of the fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time and the building will be inspected.

“Certainly concerned about the state of the building and the impact it may have on the neighborhood,” Norman said.

The Hough Health Center is part of Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services Inc. It provides primary care services, and has an on-site lab and pharmacy.