CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators will be looking into the cause of a fire at a Cleveland church.

It broke out just before 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cedar Rd.

It took more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Roads were closed in the area while firefighters fought the flames.

It’s unclear if the church was still in use as a house of worship.

No one was hurt.