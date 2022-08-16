MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at a large chemical plant in Lake County.

Initial reports of the fire started coming in before 11 p.m. Monday. Multiple official accounts confirmed that there was a large fire at a commercial structure on Edwards St. in Madison.

The fire was reportedly at ChemMasters, which makes mortar and concrete, among other things.

Madison Fire dispatch told FOX 8 that no homes were being evacuated.

Video obtained by FOX 8 from a viewer showed how massive the fire was. Steve Harvey told FOX 8 that he sent up his drone after he heard explosions.

Just after midnight, FOX 8 crews learned the fire was under control. There are no reports of injuries or a cause.