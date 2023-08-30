AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Wednesday morning fire at a 2nd Avenue apartment complex killed one person and injured another.

The fire started at about 7:30 a.m. at the three-story building at 1105 2nd Ave., according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Akron Fire Department.

One person was killed and another person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. The fire displaced 30 residents who are now getting help from the American Red Cross.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters had brought the fire under control, but they’re likely to remain on-scene “for several hours”, according to the release. Residents are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The cause and the origin of the fire are under investigation.