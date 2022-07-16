CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting this weekend, the Cleveland Division of Fire is hosting a series of three educational open houses for the community and offering free treats to boot!

The “Fire and Ice Cream” open houses will give families with little ones an opportunity to see inside a fire truck and also learn about fire safety.

Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cleveland Fire Station 39, 15637 Lorain Ave

Saturday, July 30 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 30, 10225 St. Clair Ave. 44108

Saturday, August 6 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 36, 3552 East 131st St. 44120

“Our Fire and Ice Cream Open Houses are a great chance for the community to meet Cleveland Firefighters in a non-emergency environment,” said Interim Cleveland Fire Chief Eric Burchak. “Children can sit in the fire trucks, tour the stations and enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, and some delicious ice cream.”

Mayor Justin Bibb is set to make an appearance along with representatives from City Dogs, Cleveland EMS, Cleveland Water, Cleveland Public Power, Red Cross and Cleveland Public Library.

MetroHealth sponsors the event. Pierre’s and Honey Hut is donating the ice cream.

Click here for more information on the Cleveland Division of Fire, or check them out on Facebook/CLEFIREdept or Twitter @clevelandfire.