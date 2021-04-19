Find Your Path: Cleveland Metroparks encourages Ohioans to explore parks with launch of new app

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is encouraging Ohioans to explore the park district’s more than 24,000 acres through their new mobile app.

The Metroparks announced the launch of their “Find Your Path” campaign Monday.

The park district says the new Cleveland Metroparks mobile app, which is now available for download on all Apple and Android devices, will offer new ways to explore and connect with nature.

The app provides users with maps of all 18 park reservations. It can be used to help find trails, attractions and hidden gems, as well as upcoming programming and events across Cleveland Metroparks reservations, golf courses, restaurants, retail locations and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks

“With more visitors than ever across Cleveland Metroparks, we are always reminded that everyone’s connection to the Park District is personal and unique,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release. “We’re excited to offer this new way for guests to interact with the Emerald Necklace, whether guests are seeking a peaceful retreat to nature, a new trail adventure, an opportunity to learn from one of our expert naturalists or find time and space to connect with friends and family.

Additional app features will launch later this summer. The park district says guests will be able to establish user accounts, register for events and notifications, earn badges by participating in challenges, and be eligible for special promotions.

“’Find Your Path’ is not only rooted in the personal connection our guests have with the park system but speaks to the vast array of amenities Cleveland Metroparks has to offer,” Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield said. “There is truly something for everyone and we invite our guests to ‘Find Your Path, Find Your Course, Find Your Wildside’ and more.”

The Metroparks says the launch of the new campaign and app come on the heels of record-breaking visitation in 2020 which exceeded the previous year by over 1.2 million visitors.

