(WJW) – We will begin to see a pattern shift on Thursday. The warmth will slowly build and we will see sunshine.

Ninty-percent of the viewing area will remain dry, but those south and east could see a sprinkle in the afternoon.

The warm front moves north Friday with cloud cover increasing and temperatures in the 60s. But the forecast seems to remain quiet.

Temperatures will improve late this week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are still not super-warm, but near normal and slightly above normal for a brief time early next week (70s).

Early next week, a warm front stalls across the Ohio Valley. Shower/storm chances are still small. More local details coming this weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

A trace of snow up to 2″ fell on May 2nd. Here are the latest snowfall occurrences in Northeast Ohio.

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons: First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio, Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.