(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts remain in place through Friday at midnight.

At this time avoid any burning and limit outdoor time if you have any breathing sensitivities.

Hazy skies will linger with us until the weekend with our first chance at rain in 20 days!

Another pleasant day on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A bit more sunshine but the hazy skies will still be around.

We have not had rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for almost 3 weeks!

The latest drought conditions show we are now in a MODERATE drought, but there is relief on the way with rain moving in on Sunday evening through next week.

The next chance of rain is late Sunday into Monday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.