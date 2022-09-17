CLEVELAND (WJW) — Patchy fog in places this morning, mainly south. It’s a chilly start for some with temperatures in the mid 50’s.

It’s the final weekend of summer and it’ll sure feel like it! Warmer today and tomorrow with highs climbing into the mid 80s and a good amount of sunshine. Staying quiet both days as a bit more humidity starts to creep into the area.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener on Sunday, it will feel like summer. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and a little more muggy but tolerable. You may wanna choose to wear the short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

There are other events happening in our community this weekend as well. It will be a beautiful late summer weekend to spend outdoors.

Six straight days above 80 doesn’t happen often, the last time was in 2019, September 18th through the 23rd. Unfortunately we may not get past a couple days with the front approaching at the beginning of the week.

Next chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Monday. There is the chance of isolated strong to severe storms with high winds being the main threat. Stay tuned!

Up to a half inch of rain possible for much of the area.

Your latest eight-day forecast above.