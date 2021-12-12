Final suspect arrested in connection with torture, killing of Alishah Pointer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The final suspect was arrested in connection with the torture and killing of Alishah Pointer in November.

In a Facebook post, the East Cleveland Police Department says that around midnight on Sunday, Hakeem Ali Shomo was captured by Hopkinsville Kentucky Police.

After being reported missing on November 5, Pointer’s body was found days later in the basement of a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured 22-year-old Pointer out of her home, took her to several different locations, tortured and murdered her, thinking she had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened November 2. They were trying to force her to talk.

Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in November. Destiny Henderson was also arrested in November for aggravated murder.

The circumstances leading to Shomo’s arrest are unknown at this time.