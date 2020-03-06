Final report released in death of 14-year-old Harley Dilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: This report includes specific details about the discovery of Harley Dilly's body.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Attorney General's office released reports, diagrams and photos related to the disappearance and death of of 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

Photos of Harley Dilly (Courtesy: Port Clinton police)

The Port Clinton teen went missing on Dec. 20, prompting an investigation by local and federal authorities. The community rallied together to search for the boy and raised money for a reward before he was found dead in a chimney of a house across the street from his own on Jan. 13.

The Ottawa County Coroner's Office said Dilly died of asphyxiation and no foul play was suspected. Port Clinton police called his death a sad accident.

The new report reveals how investigators located the teen's body. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a new lead developed on Jan. 13 that lead authorities to the house on Fulton Street, where they discovered clothing belong to Dilly, including a maroon coat. Port Clinton police said they moved the coat from its original location on the floor to verify it was Dilly's. When BCI agents arrived, it was hanging on the bedroom door and photographed.

There was a metal vent plate near the pile of clothing and a hole in the wall about 6 feet above it in the bedroom, the report said. The 6-inch hole would be used for heat ventilation if there was a wood-burning stove. In the storage room, investigators found a pair of eye glasses coated in debris below a second vent hole.

Investigators reached into the 9-inch-by-13-inch chimney to check for more evidence and discovered Dilly's body. According to the BCI report, Dilly was positioned with his head toward the roof and his feet towards the floor with his knees slightly bent. Both arms were bent with his elbows near his head. One hand was near his back and the other was near his chest. A layer of dust and debris covered his body.

After the walls were excavated and the body removed, agents located sweatpants, a shoe, two socks and a flashlight on the floor of the chimney.

Second floor (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

First floor (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Chimney (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Vent hole (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Chimney (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Harley Dilly clothing (Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

(Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

(Image courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

"The position of the victim and associated articles of clothing located on the floor are consistent with the victim sliding/falling down the chimney. It is likely that the clothing was pushed out from the chimney into the bedroom living spaces through the vent openings as the victim attempted to create additional space inside the chimney to breathe. The rust colored dust in the clothing collected was visually consistent with the color of the brick in the chimney," the BCI report said.

Agents said it appeared Dilly entered the home through the roof opening. There were no signs he was living in the house during search efforts. The doors and windows were locked, and the area near the crawl space was undisturbed.

The homeowners' son told BCI agents they'd been remodeling the house over the last couple years, but had not accessed the second floor since spring. No one had lived there permanently since 2013.

During an interview with Dilly's mother, Heather, on Dec. 26, she told them it was not like her son to go missing. She said he had a set routine, taking multiple baths a day and only eating particular foods. She described him as, "a mamma's boy through and through." Dilly's father, Marcus, told investigators he got into an argument with his son over a broken phone before he disappeared.

Agents also interviewed Dilly's ex-girlfriend, who said he never expressed interest in running away, and a person Dilly communicated with on YouTube. A friend who saw the teen the Thursday before his disappearance said he appeared to be in a good mood. Investigators also spoke to coworkers of Dilly's father.

In the weeks following Dilly's disappearance, state investigators checked with local hotels and compared guest information to criminal records. No one had any criminal record other than minor traffic violations, the report said.

They also searched a garbage truck at the Republic Services building for DNA and other evidence, but found nothing related to Dilly. Authorities also examined his emails, Snapchat account and XBOX, and followed-up on tips that Dilly was spotted at stores, which were proved false.

