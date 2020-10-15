Final push: Last day for residents to complete 2020 U.S. Census

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thursday marked the last day to complete the 2020 U.S. Census after a Supreme Court ruling this week cut the deadline short.

Several pop-up sites stationed by census workers were set up in Cleveland amid a last-minute push for a final count to determine Congressional representation and how billions of dollars in federal funding will be spent in local communities.

“We are working really hard to remind everybody that now is the time,” said U.S. Census Bureau spokesperson Susan Licate.

With census takers going door-to-door to reach those who hadn’t responded on their own, Licate said the total response rate in Ohio now stands at more than 99 percent.

The self-response rate in Cuyahoga County increased from the 2010 census, prompting county leaders to host a celebratory ice cream social in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Thursday.

But, as of Tuesday, the number of people responding to the census on their own in the city of Cleveland was down more than five percent from 2010. Licate said that self-response rate ranked worst among Ohio’s largest cities.

“Cleveland is a majority minority city. Traditionally, the census has undercounted certain populations, minority populations,” Cleveland State University Professor of Urban Studies Deirdre Mageean said.

Today is your last chance to respond to the #2020Census. Don’t miss this opportunity to shape your community’s future for the next 10 years. Respond now at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM. pic.twitter.com/13mFmP2x6P — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) October 15, 2020

She said that could be due to lack of internet access and because those groups tend to move around more often.

“The very populations that need the programs the most are often the ones that are undercounted,” Mageean said.

Efforts by census takers to reach those who haven’t responded in-person are being halted by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week, after the Trump administration pushed to have the census count stop before the end of October, as originally planned due to delays caused by the pandemic.

“We need to ensure that you are counted, so if you’ve not yet already responded, step up, be counted,” Licate said, encouraging people who already responded to check in with family, neighbors and friends.

The census can be filled out online at 2020census.gov until 5:59 a.m. Friday or by calling the Census Bureau call center before 2 a.m.

Submissions by mail must be postmarked by Thursday.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: