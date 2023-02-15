CLEVELAND (WJW) — History is set to be made at FirstEnergy Stadium this weekend when the puck drops for an outdoor hockey series at the home of the Cleveland Browns.

“Oh, it’s going to be a blast,” Director of Stadium Operations Brad Mohr said. “The Muni Lot is going to be open. Yeah, It’ll be like a Browns game. It’s gonna be fun.”

Final preparations are underway for a building process that started at the beginning of February. Mohr said it’s a massive challenge to transform the football field into a hockey rink, especially with rising temperatures this week.

“The rink we started building on about February 2,” Mohr said. “So that’s the better part of three weeks to getting the rink up. It’s a Herculean effort, but I think it’s going to pay off. This is going to be cool.”

Two games will be featured this weekend, but the main attraction is Faceoff on the Lake — a showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ and Michigan Wolverines‘ hockey programs.

“We’re really looking at this as something for the citizens of Northeast Ohio to come down, enjoy it, in this incredible environment,” Mohr said. “I mean how often do you get to do this? It’s cool.”

The ice is currently covered with tarps to make sure the ice doesn’t melt, and the chiller is running around the clock.

Mohr said the Browns are hopeful that these events can become mainstays, hopefully creating new hockey fans in the process.

“How big this sport can be, how fun this sport can be in this kind of environment,” he said.

The OSU vs. Michigan rivalry also features two brothers from Strongsville who will be facing off on the ice. Dylan Duke is a sophomore forward for the Wolverines and Tyler Duke is a freshman defenseman for the Buckeyes.

Mohr said tickets are moving fast.

“We’re at about 50,000 distributed number at this point,” he said. “So, if you want to get here get going, move quick.”

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is also a community skating event planned for Feb. 22, and Monsters Hockey on March 4.