CLEVELAND (WJW) — A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.

That’s why hundreds of people gathered downtown at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Saturday morning in downtown Cleveland.

John’s good friend Vicki Arida was the person to speak at the funeral about the life and legacy left behind by Cleveland baseball’s No. 1 fan.

“When young John Adams carried his drum into Cleveland Stadium in 1973, he would never believe the commitment that would follow,” shared Arida.

A graduate of Parma High School, Adams started bringing his drum to Cleveland baseball games at the age of 21 and continued to do so for the next 5 decades.

FILE – Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals on April 27, 2011, in Cleveland. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with his induction on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, into the Cleveland Guardians’ Distinguished Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

(Cleveland Guardians)

MILWAUKEE – APRIL 10: John Adams, who plays the base drum in the outfield bleachers at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, travelled to Milwaukee to watch as the Cleveland Indians take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 10, 2007 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – OCTOBER 04: John Adams, life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians throws out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 4, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“He played to spark rallys, celebrate wins and smile with Clevelanders,” explained Arida.

Through the highs and lows of every season, the familiar thump Adams produced could be heard from the bleachers.

He attended a total of 3,700 games, drumming at 11 playoff series, 3 All-star games, 3 World Series and Len Barker’s perfect game.

“Most of us don’t have Wikipedia entries under our names, John does,” added Arida.

But while Adam’s resume made him legendary, his humble nature made him beloved.

“Through the years, he met a few stars and was always baffled by people’s fascination of him,” said Arida.

He never had an at bat, never toed the rubber, but John Adams will always be a Cleveland baseball legend.

He was one of us. A fan, who just so happened to bring his drum to the ballpark.

Gone at the age of 71, but definitely never forgotten.