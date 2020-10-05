Final day to register to vote in Ohio to cast a ballot in November’s election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday is the last day to register to vote in Ohio to cast your ballot in the November election.

You can register online, in person, or by mail.

Early voting begins Tuesday, October 6 in Ohio.

The Secretary of State’s Office says Tuesday is also the date county elections offices will begin mailing out absentee ballots to people who have requested them.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said a week ago that more than 2-million people in Ohio had requested absentee ballots.

That’s more than a million than had been requested at the same time in 2016, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The election is 29 days away on November 3.