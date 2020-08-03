CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday, the final beam was placed on top of the steel skeleton of what will soon become MetroHealth Medical Center’s new hospital on Scranton Avenue.
MetroHealth President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros spoke during the ceremony, which marked the start of construction of the building’s exterior.
Boutros said the $767 million construction project continues along on schedule, despite the coronavirus pandemic upending so many plans in 2020.
MetroHealth currently operates four hospitals in Cuyahoga County, as well as 20 health centers and 40 other sites.
Find out more about the project right here.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland Indians selling more cardboard cutouts of fans at Progressive Field
- Pets perish in morning Streetsboro mobile home blaze, firefighters say
- Teen found alive in woods 8 days after disappearance
- Final beam placed atop MetroHealth’s new Cleveland hospital, as construction continues
- New Ohio coronavirus numbers: 93,963 reported cases, 3,539 reported deaths