Fill the church: Northeast Ohio veteran dies without surviving relatives

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Army Veteran John Krebel recently passed away at age 90.

John Krebel (WJW Photo)

He didn’t have any surviving relatives.

Krebel made funeral arrangements for himself several years ago.

“He made his own pre-arrangements back in 2017 (and he pre-arranged), he wanted to have a funeral mass and he was a proud veteran, United States Army,” said Ross DeJohn III, owner of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills.

When people in the community learned there would be no family to say goodbye, they began reaching out to see if people would come out to honor Krebel’s life and military service.

If you would like to attend, John Krebel’s funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 3 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Euclid. He will be buried with full military honors.