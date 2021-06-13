Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Mariners beat Indians 6-2

Seattle Mariners’ Jake Fraley, right, and Jose Godoy celebrate after Fraley hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2.

Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning.

Manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed Haniger has a deep bone bruise. Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs.

Fraley’s two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Logan Gilbert outpitched Cleveland’s ace, allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.