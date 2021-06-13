Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Mariners beat Indians 6-2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle Mariners’ Jake Fraley, right, and Jose Godoy celebrate after Fraley hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2.

Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning.

Manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed Haniger has a deep bone bruise. Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs.

Fraley’s two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Logan Gilbert outpitched Cleveland’s ace, allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral