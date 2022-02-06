Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan celebrates Olympic Day at Mentor Ice Arena

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — World-renowned figure skater Nancy Kerrigan traveled to Northeast Ohio for the Olympic Day celebration Sunday afternoon.

The Mentor Ice Arena on Munson Road hosted the event where the bronze and silver Olympic medalist spoke (as seen in the video above) and shared the ice with around 300 people for a private skate session.

“I am really looking forward to coming to Mentor for their Olympic Day,” Kerrigan said ahead of the event. “Mentor has a first-class facility and a great skating program, which is a perfect combination for a fun afternoon on the ice.”

Kerrigan won bronze medals at the 1991 World Championships and the 1992 Winter Olympics, and then silver medals at the 1992 World Championships and the 1994 Winter Olympics. She was the 1993 US National Figure Skating Champion and was inducted into the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2004.