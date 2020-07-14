Fight over wearing a mask leads to deadly police shooting in Michigan

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WLNS)– A 43-year-old Michigan man is dead after being shot by a police officer following a fight at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

According to our sister-station WLNS, the Michigan State Police report the argument began over wearing a mask inside the store.

Police say the 43-year-old stabbed the man he was arguing with and left to a nearby neighborhood.

The stabbing victim has been treated for his injuries.

The younger man then pulled a knife on an Eaton County deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.

